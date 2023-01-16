Does winter Love Island 2023 have an age rating?

Winter Love Island 2023 takes contestants and fans to South Africa for another season in the sizzling sun – but does Love Island have an age rating?

The first season of 2023 kicked off on January 16, with a new host, fresh faces, and a sparkling villa that’s never been seen before near Cape Town.

Episodes can be streamed on ITVX and air live on ITV 2 in the United Kingdom. Its popularity has surged in the United States and Europe in recent years, too, meaning thousands of viewers around the world will be wanting to watch along.

Now, if you’re wondering if it’s suitable to watch for yourself or others, let’s take a look at everything we know about Love Island’s age rating in 2023. It’s not as clear as many parents may want it to be.

Does Love Island have an age rating? – Answered

ITV Each winter Love Island contestant will be looking for love, with a chance to win £50,000 for the winning couple.

Love Island UK does not have an official age rating set by its broadcaster ITV, though fans are asked to confirm they are over-aged 18 to watch on demand.

That is the nearest thing viewers have to an age rating, at the time of writing.

In the United Kingdom, broadcasting is regulated based on guidelines from Ofcom – the country’s government-approved regulatory and competition authority for broadcasting. As such, there is a watershed for material that should not be shown to children.

This watershed starts at 9 pm, which is often the time Love Island starts on television. Our full guide for the show’s start and end times can be found here for the winter season.

Should kids watch Love Island? – Answered

Instagram: Love Island Love Island 2023 winter season started up on January 16.

Even without an official Love Island age rating, it appears the UK regulatory body Ofcom believes the show is not one that children should be watching, as it is a post-watershed production.

According to Ofcom: “There are strict rules about what can be shown on TV before the 9 pm watershed. But what exactly is the watershed and how does it work?… The watershed means the time when TV programs which might be unsuitable for children can be broadcast.”

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

