Is Love Island on Netflix? Here is where it’s streaming

Want to watch Love Island on Netflix? Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the show.

With Season 5 of Love Island USA and Series 10 of Love Island UK both coming in 2023, a marathon to get caught up on all seasons is definitely in order.

Netflix is the first streaming service that comes to mind for a watch party. The platform is known for its reality TV show – including Love Is Blind, Perfect Match, and Too Hot To Handle.

Here are the details about whether or not Love Island, or Love Island USA, is available on Netflix.

Is Love Island on Netflix?

The only Love Island franchise currently on Netflix is Love Island USA. Even then, not all of the show’s seasons are on the platform.

Only Season 1 and Season 2 of Love Island USA are currently streaming on Netflix – leaving out Seasons 3 and 4.

Fans can watch Season 3 on Hulu, and Season 4 is on Peacock. You will need a subscription plan for both in order to stream all four seasons of the show.

Peacock is the platform where the newest show of the franchise – Love Island Games – will be available to watch. The premiere season will release sometime in the Fall of 2023.

It has not been announced what streaming service Season 5 of Love Island USA will air on.

Regarding the first nine seasons of Love Island UK, all nine are available to stream on Hulu. Assumingly, this streaming service will also have Season 10 when it releases.

Love Island UK returns on June 5 for its 10th season.