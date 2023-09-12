Love Island’s Molly reveals tattoo she got for Zachariah Noble

Are Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble from Love Island UK Season 10 getting close? This new tattoo just answered that question.

One of the most successful couples to come from Love Island UK Season 10 is Molly Marsh & Zachariah Noble, which is surprising, given the nature of their journey on the show.

After seasoned islander Kady McDermott appeared as a bombshell and stole Zach away, Molly was immediately dumped from the villa.

But, she shockingly returned during Casa Amor and regained her relationship with Zach. Molly also got even with Kady by giving her an iconic smirk when she and her now ex-boyfriend Ouzy were dumped from the villa.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Molly and Zach ended up placing fourth in the finale. They have been thick as thieves ever since they’ve left the villa together. And now, the reality TV stars have taken the next step in their relationship.

Did Love Island’s Molly Marsh just get a tattoo for Zach?

On September 9, Molly revealed that she and Zach went to a tattoo parlor together, and that she got his zodiac sign (Gemini) on her wrist.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She posted a picture of the finished product and wrote, “I decided to get both mine and Zac’s Zodiac signs on my wrist & a cute little butterfly on my thumb to start my finger tattoos! I couldn’t be happier!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Molly did not reveal whether or not Zach got a tattoo to symbolize their relationship, or if he got a tattoo at all. He may have just been there for moral support.

Either way, the fact that she got that on her body is a sign that they are getting very serious. Will they be the first couple from Season 10 to get engaged? Only time will tell.

To stay updated on all things Love Island UK, make sure to check our page here.