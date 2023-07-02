Love Island brings back Molly Marsh in Season 10 Casa Amor surprise

Molly Marsh is officially back in Love Island Season 10 for Casa Amor after her very dramatic elimination.

We’re over three weeks into Season 10 of Love Island UK, which can only mean one next step: Casa Amor!

This is the time when all of the current couples are put to the test when brand-new islanders arrive to stir the pot.

And this season is no exception. Six girls and six boys are about to meet the cast for the first time. Well, five girls are, and one girl is someone the boys and the viewers already know.

Is Love Island’s Molly Marsh coming back to the show?

In a surprising turn of events, Molly Marsh is rejoining the show as a Casa Amor girl. Her unexpected elimination will definitely go down in history as one of the season’s most dramatic moments. Maybe even all of Love Island UK. But it doesn’t seem like the fun is over yet.

As soon as she reenters, she instantly wants to talk with Zachariah. Molly might be focused solely on getting back together with him, which could cause some ridges in his current relationship with Whitney.

Like when she was eliminated, fans were not thrilled that she returned. In fact, some want her not to end back up with Zachariah. Fans quickly shared their reactions in the comments section of the Instagram video.

One fan wrote, “We’ve seen more of Zach’s personality since Molly’s been gone so I honestly hope he doesn’t go back.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I like Zach a lot more without Molly tbh!”

Viewers will soon see how this new twist plays out in the new love triangle.

To stay updated on all things Love Island UK and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.