When was Molly-Mae on Love Island?

Thousands of fans loved watching Molly-Mae Hague during her time on the hit reality dating show Love Island — here’s everything to know about her appearance on the series.

Molly-Mae is widely known for her popular fashion and beauty content, as well as her collaborations with various brands for sponsorships and promotions.

The 24-year-old influencer has a substantial following on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, where she shares her lifestyle, fashion choices, and beauty tips with her fans.

However, many will remember Molly-Mae for her appearance on the dating show Love Island, which sees a cast of singles enter a villa, with the hopes of finding love. This is where she met her financé, and father of her child, Tommy Fury. Here’s everything to know about Molly-Mae’s time on the series.

INSTAGRAM: mollymae

What season of Love Island was Molly-Mae on?

Molly-Mae appeared in series five of Love Island UK in 2019. She entered the villa on day 4 as a bombshell. On day 58, she was announced as the runner-up alongside Tommy Fury.

While they faced some challenges with new islanders arriving and attempting to turn heads, the pair remained committed to each other throughout the show.

Viewers loved their chemistry and affection for each other, and their relationship quickly developed, as they became one of the most popular and beloved couples of the season.

How old was Molly-Mae on Love Island?

Molly-Mae was 20 years old when she entered the Love Island villa, the same age as her partner Tommy. She was born on May 25, 1999, and is now 24 years old.

Did Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury win Love Island?

No, Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury did not win Love Island. It was Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea who won Series 5, however, Molly-Mae and Tommy were announced as runners-up.

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

