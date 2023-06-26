Love Island’s Molly Marsh reveals her plan for when Zach leaves Season 10 villa

Molly Marsh has revealed her plan for when Zachariah Noble leaves the Love Island villa after she was brutally dumped on Friday night’s episode.

Love Island season 10 star Molly has broken her silence following her shocking elimination from the villa, saying she thought Zachariah might come with her.

The islander was brutally dumped in a dramatic twist that saw returning season 2 contestant Kady McDermott forced to pick a boy to couple up with. She chose Zach, who was coupled up with Molly, which resulted in the 21-year-old receiving a text saying she’d been dumped.

Speaking on Aftersun, Molly said: “I didn’t expect Kady to have such a big decision to make so soon. But, in her defense, she had to do what she needed to do.

“And if I was in her position, I would have also chosen Zach because to me he is the best-looking person in there, he is the guy that gives off the best energy.”

ITV

Molly Marsh reveals plan for when Zach leaves the villa

Molly also revealed she was disappointed that the basketball player didn’t leave with her, but she has vowed to stay single and wait for him.

“Everything happens for a reason, I don’t regret anything,” she said. “But I hope something will come of it on the outside because I’ll definitely wait for him.

“I want to see him when he comes out and I want to carry on where we left off because I think there’s still unfinished conversations and more to get to know about each other.”

Expressing her disappointment that Zach didn’t follow her, Molly added: “Yeah, there was definitely a part of me that thought, ‘Come home with me.’ But it’s his journey as well and he probably needs to keep himself a little bit open and see if there is something there.”

She continued: “I would have loved him to have come back with me and come home. But I understand he needs to stay and see what’s right and hopefully, we carry on at home when he does leave.”

To stay updated on all things Love Island, make sure to check our page here.