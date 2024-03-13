Love Island fans rally behind Molly Marsh after split from Zachariah Noble

After a few months outside of the villa together, Molly and Zach from Love Island UK Season 10 have broken up.

Season 10 wasn’t the most successful season for couples, to say the very least.

Most of the fan-favorite couples have already gone their separate ways after meeting and starting their relationship in the villa, including Ella & Tyrique and winners Sammy & Jess.

At this point, the only pairs that are still going strong are Whitney & Lochan and Molly & Zachariah. However, one of those couples has just announced that they are also deciding to break up.

Did Love Island’s Molly & Zach break up?

On March 12, a representative for the LI couple spoke to Digital Spy and revealed that Zach and Molly have called it quits.

“The relationship has ended on good terms for both of them, and they wish nothing but the best for one another. They have both said, ‘Relationships don’t need to always end sour and sometimes parting as friends with the best memories is the best thing for everybody,” the representative told the outlet.

Molly and Zach haven’t released their own personal statements regarding their breakup as of yet.

Regardless, fans took to Reddit to share their reactions, with most deciding that their split was a blessing in disguise for Molly in particular.

One fan wrote, “Good for her. A man proudly bragging about being a serial cheater and still shamelessly following ig models on the regular ain’t the one.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “She’s smart and has a good head on her shoulders and comes from a great family. She’s going to be fine. She always deserved better than Zach.”

This means that Whitneyy and Lochan are the only couple standing from Season 10. Just a few days ago it was confirmed that Eva and Nas broke up, making it zero couples sustained from Season 6.