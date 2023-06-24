Love Island Season 10 fans shocked by Molly Marsh’s elimination

How Molly Marsh got eliminated from Love Island UK Season 10 left the viewers and the other islanders completely shocked.

So far, several islanders have been dumped from the villa – including George Fensom, Charlotte Summer, and André Furtado.

Season 10 Episode 19 was a very exciting episode for several reasons. It re-introduced Kady McDermott, who viewers know from Season 2 of the series. But, there was also some major drama.

However, the show eliminated another islander from this season – Molly Marsh. Not only was she dumped, but it happened in a very unexpected way.

How was Love Island’s Molly dumped from the villa?

What the viewers and the rest of the islanders didn’t know, was that the person she takes their partner away from will leave the show.

Kady decided to get to know Zachariah, taking him away from Molly. Instantly, Molly received a text alert that shocked the entire villa.

“Molly, you are now single and therefore have been dumped from the island. Please pack your bags and say your goodbyes,” she read. Almost all of the other islanders seemed very shocked, with Kady even apologizing to her.

Fans instantly took to social media to share their reactions to the jaw-dropping twist. And most seemed actually happy about it.

Viewers were glad that she was dumped from the villa, based on her jealous actions between Zachariah and Charlotte. But, they couldn’t dismiss the fact that there is a chance she could make a return.

Even though fans saw her at the airport in the UK recently, anything could happen on Love Island. Make sure to always expect the unexpected.

To stay updated on all things Love Island UK and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.