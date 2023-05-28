Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause addresses fan death threats against co-star Nicole Young

Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset Season 6 just responded to the death threats towards newcomer Nicole Young.

Season 6 of Selling Sunset has brought us luxurious homes, real estate insights, and incredible fashion. But, the season has also brought on some intense feuds.

One of the biggest feuds is between Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani. After having a disagreement over the father of Bre’s child, the two’s drama is still continuing off-screen.

Another that is also making headlines is between Chrishell Stause and newcomer Nicole Young.

It all started when Nicole alleged that Chrishell got all of her real estate sales because of her former relationship with their boss, Jason Oppenheim.

Then, Chrishell later accused Nicole of being on drugs in front of the entire cast, which quickly became one of the biggest controversies of the series.

It’s even gotten to the point that Nicole has been receiving death threats from viewers.

Chrishell just spoke out about the entire situation in defense of her co-star.

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell responds to Nicole’s death threats

On May 25, Chrishell released a statement on her Instagram story, addressing the threats from fans to Nicole.

She said, “It’s been brought to my attention that Nicole’s camp is reporting receiving death threats to several outlets.”

The reality TV star went on to denounce the threats against her co-star and reveal that she has received some of her own.

Instagram: @chrishell.stause

Chrishell said, “Being on a reality show on such a huge platform makes for an influx of feedback and I am certainly not a stranger to death threats after 6 seasons. Your opinions help make this show what it is & clearly I have my own. But let’s keep it fun please.”

Nicole has not responded to Chrishell’s statement. Neither have announced whether or not they are officially returning for Season 7.

