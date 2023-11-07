Chrishell Stause slams Nicole Young with plastic surgery accusations 

Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause have been going back and forth with each other since Season 6 of Selling Sunset. Plastic surgery accusations have just worsened the drama.

It’s no secret that the drama between Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young has been getting worse and worse since the first moment they shared screen time.

According to Nicole, the real estate agents were having serious issues way before the Selling Sunset camera crews started capturing things for viewers to see. In Season 6, fans of the show watched Chrishell slam Nicole for being an illegal drug user.

Nicole tried to prove her innocence by getting a full-fledged drug panel done. This time around, Chrishell is accusing Nicole of having plastic surgery work. These are the details.

Chrishell Stause claims Nicole Young has had plastic surgery

NETFLIX Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young arguing on Selling Sunset.

A lot of negativity bubbled to the surface at Chelsea Lazkani’s 30th birthday party. On an evening when everyone was supposed to be celebrating Chelsea, a few major disputes broke out.

After Emma Hernan found out Nicole had labeled her a “social climber,” she decided to confront Nicole face-to-face. Chrishell joined the conversation, adding fuel to the flames.

As a way of defending Emma, Chrishell spouted, “Nicole, I make more than you in five minutes than you could ever make in five years. You rearranged your whole face. You got everything done.”

Nicole seemed to be shocked by Chrishell’s words. All she was able to reply was, “You’re an awful person. An awful, awful person. You’re an awful human being, truly.”

NETFLIX Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young talking in the office on Selling Sunset.

The conversation didn’t go further because Nicole briskly walked away.

The feud between Nicole and Chrishell started about three years ago when Nicole began claiming Chrishell was taking credit for a couple of her real estate listings.

Business clearly doesn’t mix with pleasure when it comes to these two Oppenheim Group agents, and the bad blood between them doesn’t seem to be disappearing anytime soon.