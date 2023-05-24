Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani says Bre Tiesi “wants to kill me”

Selling Sunset Season 6’s Bre and Chelsea are in heated drama with each other. And now, a threat of physical violence is on the table.

It’s no secret that Chelsea and Bre from Selling Sunset are not friends. In fact, they had one of the biggest arguments out of the entirety of Season 6.

The drama started when Chelsea made not-so-pleasant comments about Bre’s relationship with Nick Cannon.

The on-screen feud has since carried over into their real life, with no signs of dying down anytime soon.

And, according to Chelsea, it may even be at a point where their verbal argument might turn physical.

Do Selling Sunset’s Chelsea and Bre get along?

Chelsea spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her strained relationship with Bre.

She said, “We all are human and we all embody opinions on everything, and everybody, quite frankly – whether you voice them or not – is different. So, I chose to voice them, because I realized that not only am I obviously creating a TV show, but this is how I feel.”

The reality TV star went on to claim that Bre is still not over their on-screen drama, making a drastic comment in the process.

Chelsea said, “I think she wants to kill me, and I want to stay alive for a very long time. So, you know, I just think I’ll keep my distance from her.”

She might’ve been joking, but when Chelsea was questioned about the threat, she said, “Because I’ve heard her say it to people!” She did not specifically reveal who mentioned this to her.

Bre has not publicly responded to Chelsea’s comments. It hasn’t been announced whether or not the two will star in the upcoming Season 7 of Selling Sunset.

