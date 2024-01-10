Selling Sunset fans have unhinged theories about Chrishell & Christine’s feud

The feud between Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn never actually came to an end. Here’s what fans are saying.

During earlier seasons of Selling Sunset, the feud between Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn was intense to watch.

Both real estate agents didn’t along with each other from the first moment they interacted.

Fans of the show who’ve been re-watching earlier seasons are now noticing an interesting detail about this particular feud. It was never fully resolved in front of the cameras.

Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause’s feud

A Reddit thread was launched to discuss the drama that went down between Chrishell and Christine. The Redditor called out the fact that a face-to-face confrontation never actually took place in front of the cameras.

They wrote, “Why was there never a proper argument between Christine and Chrishell one-on-one? I WOULD PAY MONEY TO SEE THIS…. I feel like it was such a missed chance.”

Someone jokingly responded by saying, “Because Christine is smart enough to know she can’t win a 1 on 1 with someone who has 500 street fights under their Gucci belt.”

Fictitious rumors about Chrishell participating in more than 500 street fights in her lifetime circulated in 2023.

Someone else responded by saying, “Christine always deflects when she is attacked and never responds directly to an argument and plays the victim when people ask her to provide receipts.”

Another frustrated viewer chimed in to say, “Exactly. They were talking about how awful Christine is the whole season but there were no arguments, just walkouts.”

As interesting as a face-to-face confrontation between Christine and Chrishell would’ve been, it will likely never happen.

Christine parted ways with the show several seasons ago, and Chrishell has been hinting that Season 8 will be her last as well.