Will there be a Selling Sunset Season 7?

Here is what to know about whether or not Netflix’s real estate reality TV show Selling Sunset is returning for Season 7.

Season 6 of Selling Sunset released on Netflix on May 19. Even though it was filled with entertaining drama, viewers are still wanting more.

The sixth season introduced two newcomers who both have definitely filled the void that the former stars left. Among the list of people who have left the series is the show’s biggest success, Christine Quinn.

Fans of the show are now starting to wonder if the real estate reality TV show is going to be back for a Season 7, or if Season 6 is the finale.

Here is what has been said about the Netflix show and its return.

Is Selling Sunset getting a Season 7?

Netflix has officially greenlit Selling Sunset for Season 7. One of the main stars of the show, Heather El Moussa, has shared some details about the return.

In fact, she even revealed that the seventh season has already begun filming.

Heather said, “Season seven is filming right now, but I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work. And so far, I’ve not been called back.”

theheartherraeelmoussa | Instagram Heather El Moussa holding Tristan, her firstborn child

It’s unclear if the reality TV star will appear in the next season, especially after co-star Christine Quinn called her a “snooze fest”.

Not only has the streaming platform approved another season of Selling Sunset, but one of its spin-off shows is also coming back.

Selling The OC has been renewed for both Seasons 2 and 3. The other spin-off in the franchise, Selling Tampa, has unfortunately been canceled at only one season.

Since Season 7 of Selling Sunset is already filming, viewers can expect the popular show to make a return in late 2023 or early 2024. So far, no official release date or cast details have been announced.

To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.