Selling Sunset’s Nicole Young was supposed to be an original cast member

Nicole Young from Selling Sunset Season 6 just shared a secret about her casting for the Netflix show.

Nicole Young made her reality TV debut in Season 6 of Selling Sunset. She was one of the newcomers of the season, alongside Bre Tiesi.

But, that does not mean that she is new to the real estate industry. Her tagline in the Season 6 trailer said it all about her reputation.

She said, “I have $100 million in sales and counting. If someone were to get in the way of that, there’s going to be an issue.”

Article continues after ad

With the new season now out on Netflix, Nicole shared a fact about joining the show that was definitely unexpected: Season 6 wasn’t the first time she was cast to be on the show even if it was her first appearance.

Nicole Young from Selling Sunset was cast for Season 1

Nicole recently revealed that she was originally cast as a Season 1 member of the show. But, she ultimately declined and the show went on without her.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She said, “Honestly, at the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming. I just wasn’t ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business — which I’m very protective of — to the entire world.”

Article continues after ad

The reality TV star went on to talk about how it feels to rejoin the cast years later.

She said, “I’ve grown personally and professionally a lot. At the end of the day, it’s an incredible opportunity and a rise-to-the-occasion kind of moment.”

All ten episodes of Selling Sunset Season 6 are now available to stream on Netflix. It hasn’t been announced whether or not she will be returning for Season 7.

To stay updated on all things Seling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.