Who is Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause? Here’s where you recognize her from

Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset Season 6 is not just known for reality television. On top of her Netflix stardom, she has a successful acting career.

Chrishell is one of the original real estate agents from Netflix’s hit series Selling Sunset.

She’s also one of the most successful stars from the show, with nearly 4 million followers on Instagram. Christine Quinn is the only cast member on the show with a larger following.

But, the reality TV star isn’t just known for selling houses. She actually has a long list of acting credits that span well over 10 years.

Is Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset an actress?

Originally, Chrishell got her start in entertainment from acting. In fact, she has starred in some of the biggest soap operas to date.

From Days of Our Lives to The Young And The Restless, she has been on our TV screens since 2005.

And it seems she is still pursuing her acting career. Back in February, she shared a trailer for the Lifetime movie A Rose For Her Grave, in which she plays the character Lori.

She captioned the video and wrote, “The Randy Roth Story will be on your screens! We all worked really hard bringing this story together and I’m really proud of this film.”

The film was released in February of this year. Besides Selling Sunset, this was her latest acting role.

She has not announced whether or not we should expect to see her in other movies or TV shows soon.

But, Chrishell is set to return for Season 6 of Selling Sunset, which premieres on May 19th. To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.