Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause spills on “messy” Season 7 drama

Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset Season 6 are still enemies… and Season 7 might have made it worse.

Not only was Selling Sunset Season 6 known for its high-fashion and luxurious homes, but the drama was also next-level.

One of the biggest beefs was the feud between Chrishell Stause and newcomer to the show Nicole Young. The two went at it during their trip to Palm Springs, which is now considered the most explosive trip they’ve ever had on the show so far.

Chrishell accused her of taking drugs, and Nicole later received death threats from Chrishell’s large and loyal fanbase.

And with Season 7 coming around the corner, fans should not believe that they are on the road to friendship.

Are Selling Sunset’s Chrishell and Nicole still beefing?

On September 19, Chrishell spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the new season and the drama.

She said, “At one point, we’re all in Cabo on vacation together and … it doesn’t really make for an easy situation, I think there are a few s— shows that happen and I do as best as I can to just kind of, you know, state my opinions, but it gets messy.”

The reality TV star also revealed that her drama with Nicole is still kicked into high gear during Season 7.

Chrishell added that, “Her attitude continued into season 7 and so I did get a little fed up with everything. It’s one thing to kind of go after me, but then when you start to go after my friends for no reason… a s— show ensues.”

Season 7 is set to premiere on Netflix in October, according to co-star Marie-Lou Nurk.

To stay updated on Selling Sunset, make sure to check our page here.