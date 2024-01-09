Selling Sunset fans convinced Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet was a better boss than Jason Oppenheim

Who has been a better boss between Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet and Jason Oppenheim? Fans weigh in.

When it comes to the Oppenheim Group, Jason Oppenheim is always thought of as the man in charge who runs everything.

He put Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet in charge of things during one of his vacations, and that stint has fans of the show sharing their thoughts.

Here’s what social media users have to say when it comes to comparing Jason and Mary’s management styles.

Article continues after ad

Jason Oppenheim versus Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet

A Reddit thread was launched to discuss the topic of Mary taking on the boss role at the Oppenheim Group.

Article continues after ad

The Redditor who started the thread wrote, “Mary the manager. I know I’m not the first to have this thought but I haven’t happened to see a comment on it yet. But I think Mary did more to try to manage the girls and the drama on the show than Jason ever did.”

Article continues after ad

Someone else joined the conversation to say, “I think no matter Mary’s efforts, which were valiant to her credit, the ladies saw her as their friend first more than they ever could as a manager.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

They further explained that since Mary was already good friends with Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause, she didn’t exactly know which way to turn when Chrishell and Nicole started feuding with each other in such a dramatic way.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Someone else added, “I always agreed with this. I love Mary I feel she is a genuine person and friend who hates conflict.”

Another person noted, “I think the craziest thing is that she didn’t get paid more to be a manager, title change only.

Opinions from the general public about who the better boss is between Mary and Jason will continue circulating.

To stay up-to-date on all things related to Selling Sunset while waiting for season eight to premiere, read more here.