These Selling Sunset cast members earned $0 commission during Season 7

How much money do the real estate agents on Selling Sunset actually earn? Some of these low numbers might surprise you.

Selling Sunset is a show that focuses on wealth and opulence in a way that honors the beautiful beach towns of Southern California.

Season 7 of Netflix’s glamorous real estate show was full of mansion tours that were undeniably exquisite and breathtaking.

Although viewers might assume that all the real estate agents are taking home massive commissions, that isn’t always the reality.

NETFLIX

Some Selling Sunset agents didn’t earn commissions during Season 7

According to The Tab, only five people working at the Oppenheim Group took home commissions while filming Season 7.

Chrishell Stause earned an impressive $79,200 after selling a high-end property on Queens Road for $3,495,000.

Bre Tiesi earned $120,000 after selling a mansion in West Hollywood for $5,995,000. As one of the show’s never agents, she certainly proved herself.

Emma Hernan earned a little more money than Jason with a commission of $137,000 after she sold a Hillside Avenue property that was worth $5,726,000.

Finally, Jason Oppenheim earned $136,800 when he sold a property at Viewsite Terrace for $5.7 million. As the owner of the Oppenheim Group, this was to be expected.

The agent who earned more money than anyone else during Season 7 is Chelsea Lazkani. She took home a commission of $240,000 after her listing for a $10 million mansion in Beverly Hills sold.

The rest of the real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group weren’t as lucky, though. This includes Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, and Heather Rae El Moussa.

Heather dipped out on Season 7 earlier than the rest of the cast due to her pregnancy, but the other agents were there from the start until the finale.

Prestige Online notes that the people who work at the Oppenheim Group are incredibly wealthy, which means selling mansions during every single season isn’t exactly something that will make or break their finances. After all… almost every single person at the Oppenheim Group has a net worth of at least $1 million.

