Selling Sunset: What is Romain Bonnet’s net worth?

Romain Bonnet has been a staple on the Selling Sunset cast since Season 1. Where does his net worth stand?

Selling Sunset viewers were introduced to Romain Bonnet at the very start of the Netflix reality TV show thanks to his relationship with Mary Fitzgerald.

When Selling Sunset first premiered, the couple was dating with plans to eventually get married and start a family. They got engaged in front of the cameras, enjoyed their wedding in front of the cameras, and are now doing everything they can to conceive their first child together.

Romain’s love and support of Mary have been clear to see along the way. Now, it’s time to do a deep dive into his finances. What is his net worth?

Romain Bonnet has a net worth of $500,000

According to Pop Buzz, Romain has a net worth of $500,000. Sitting on half a million dollars comes from his career as a model and property developer.

A handful of scenes on Selling Sunset showcase Romain in action as a property developer at different work sites with Mary. His entire Instagram feed is full of model photoshoots.

Interestingly enough, when Romain first moved to Hollywood, he was working as a pastry chef. He relocated from France with different intentions for his time in America.

Things have certainly taken a positive turn when it comes to his career path and finances. Conversations about Romain’s income used to be a hot topic in earlier seasons of the show. Now, it’s obvious that he is doing quite well for himself.

Mary, on the other hand, has a net worth of $1 million. Selling houses in the real estate industry has been her way of life since 2008.

She didn’t join the Oppenheim Group until 2014, but handling high-end properties and mansions is something she’s accustomed to. Giving Mary and Romain the “power couple” label makes sense based on their work ethic.