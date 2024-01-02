Selling Sunset fans just noticed this surprising detail about Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet’s wedding

Nicole Young played a major role in Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet’s wedding back in Season 2 of Selling Sunset.

Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet and Romain Bonnet tied the knot at the end of Selling Sunset Season 2.

Their wedding episode was interesting to watch since the real estate agents from the Oppenheim Group were collectively in attendance.

Interestingly enough, Nicole Young was part of the wedding in a significant way even though she wasn’t part of the main cast lineup yet.

Nicole Young was Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet’s wedding officiant

Nicole didn’t join the cast of Selling Sunset until Season 6, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t occasionally present in earlier seasons. During Mary and Romain’s wedding at the end of Season 2, she appeared as the officiant.

Since Nicole wasn’t one of the main cast members at the time, fans didn’t quickly notice her presence until re-watching the series a second time around.

The fact that Nicole served as Mary’s wedding officiant shows just how close-knit their friendship and connection once was back in the day.

Things have certainly changed now that Nicole’s spent time in front of reality TV cameras with the rest of the Oppenheim Group agents.

Nicole‘s drama with Chrishell Stause posed a major issue since many people in the office consider Chrishell to be a good friend.

Mary was placed in an especially uncomfortable position feeling like she had to choose sides between Chrishell and Nicole during their feud.

Fans who are curious to know where Mary and Nicole’s friendship stands today will have to wait and see how things unfold when Season 8 of Selling Sunset lands on Netflix.

Their interactions during the reunion special revealed quite a bit. As of now, there have been no official reports about Mary or Nicole parting ways with the show.