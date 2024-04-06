Selling The O.C. Season 3: Release date, trailer & more

From the jaw-dropping trailer to the release date, here’s everything we know about Selling The O.C. Season 3.

The second season of the hit Selling Sunset spin-off, Selling The O.C. was filled with non-stop drama.

From the beef that sparked between Brandi and Alex to the off-screen kiss that Polly exposed, there was never a dull moment among the cast.

But, the chaos hasn’t left the station yet. The series is back for a third season and we’ve got the scoop on what to expect.

Is there a trailer for Selling The O.C. Season 3?

On April 4, the official trailer for Season 3 was released by Netflix on YouTube.

Article continues after ad

The clip shared that this season will have a continuation of Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall exploring their relationship and where it stands.

The video also spotlighted Alex Harper, who judging from the scenes, might not be cut out for this career field.

Selling The O.C Season 3: Who is in the cast?

All of the real estate agents from the second season are set to make a return. Here is the official cast of Season 3:

Article continues after ad

Polly Brindle

Gio Helou

Alexandra Rose

Tyler Stanaland

Kayla Cardona

Jason Oppenheim

Alex Hall

Brandi Marshall

Alexandra Jarvis

Austin Victoria

Sean Palmieri

Brett Oppenheim

Lauren Shortt

Alexandra Harper

Netflix

When is Selling The O.C. Season 3 coming out?

The third season has a Netflix release date of May 3, 2024. Since this is an original series from the streaming service, Season 3 will only be available to stream on Netflix.

However, if you don’t have access to Netflix in your area, don’t worry: there are a few workarounds to getting to watch the binge-worthy show. One that we definitely recommend is that you use a VPN, specifically Express VPN.

Article continues after ad

Express VPN is a great way to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere around the world.

Here are all of the steps to start watching Selling The O.C. Season 3:

1. Sign up for Express VPN.

2. Connect to a US location or any location that allows for Netflix.

3. Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). Express VPN also allows you to stream other reality TV shows, including Love Island UK and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.