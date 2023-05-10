Why did Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn leave the show? Why the star isn’t returning for Season 6

Christine Quinn leaving Selling Sunset was definitely unexpected. Learn the reason why she’s not a part of the Season 6 cast.

Christine quickly rose to fame after starring in the first five seasons of Selling Sunset as a real estate agent.

She brought a lot of entertainment and drama to the show, making her perfect for reality TV. This stardom has earned her nearly 5 million followers on Instagram.

But it has been announced that she will not be returning for the upcoming season.

Here is what the reality TV star has shared about her decision to leave the show ahead of Season 6.

Why did Christine Quinn from Selling Sunset leave the show?

Christine chose to leave the popular show in order to pursue her fashion interests.

Back in February, she did a photoshoot with Perfect Magazine, with both the magazine and Christine sharing a few photos from it on Instagram.

The collab picture was captioned, “Last year, the queen of Sunset Boulevard decided to leave LA for good. ‘The city is as dead as the Hollywood Cemetery. RIP,’ she declares, from her forthcoming home of Paris. It might just be the perfect setting to capitalize on her fashion canonization.”

While on the show, she was known for her eye-catching fashion looks, with most fans thinking that she has an amazing sense of style.

In fact, she currently has a Poshmark account where fans can purchase items from her closet. Her closet resell account has over 50,000 followers on Instagram.

Christine hasn’t revealed whether or not she is temporarily stepping away from the show, or if this is for good. Selling Sunset Season 6 is set to premiere without her on May 19th. To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.