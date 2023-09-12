Selling The OC’s Brandi Marshall not over beef with Alex Hall: “We don’t speak”

Brandi Marshall just admitted that all is not well with her and her Selling The OC Season 2 co-star Alex Hall.

Season 2 of Selling The OC has been released and Alex Hall definitely got the spotlight. Mainly, because of her romantic relationship with co-star Tyler Stanaland.

Two reality TV stars getting together isn’t all that interesting, but it is when Tyler’s now ex-wife filed for divorce right after he and Alex were seen together. Yikes.

When Kayla Cardona called out Alex for getting intimate with Tyler during their Cabo trip, the two verbally went at it. This caused Brandi Marshall to step in and defend Kayla, quickly making it one of the most intense moments of the season, and they still aren’t over it.

Are Selling The OC’s Brandi and Alex on good terms?

On September 10, Brandi broke her silence to People about the whole Cabo fiasco.

“We don’t speak. Our friendship is, we don’t have one. But I know for some of those moments, it was difficult speaking with her. In Cabo, I felt like Kayla was really being spoken down to, and it was almost innate for me to step in,” She said.

The reality TV star did admit that she might have crossed a line when referring to Alex and Tyler’s growing romance in the season.

“That is my nature to stand up for others in times like that. But for some of the other parts of the season, maybe I could have handled some of the dialogue with care a little bit pertaining to Tyler [and] Hall’s relationship,” Brandi said.

Alex hasn’t publicly responded to Brandi’s comments as of yet. The series is set to return with Season 3.

To stay updated on all things Selling The OC, make sure to check our page here.