Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause blasts how producers made her look in Season 7 trailer

It’s clear from the Season 7 trailer that Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim and his exes Chrishell and Nicole don’t get along.

The trailer for Selling Sunset’s Season 7 was an absolute rollercoaster for more reasons than one.

It confirmed with her lack of appearance that OG star Heather El Moussa had been demoted from a series regular to just a reoccurring character. And, it revealed the show’s first crossover with their spinoff series Selling The OC.

Article continues after ad

But, the storyline that truly took the cake was between Chrishell Stause and Marie Lou Nurk. What do they have in common? Well, they are both exes of Chrishell’s boss Jason Oppenheim.

Article continues after ad

Even though Jason and Marie have split now, during the filming of the seventh season, the two were still together. And when the two girls had their first on-screen interaction alone together, it didn’t look like it went well.

Netflix

Are Selling Sunset’s Chrishell and Marie-Lou friends?

In the Season 7 trailer, Marie was seen accusing Chrishell of still having feelings for Jason, even though she just got married to G Flip.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

During their interaction, Chrishell got up from the table saying that she’s “losing brain cells on this conversation.”

After fans came at her for that messy read, Chrishell quickly defended herself in a message she posted on social media.

Article continues after ad

“WAIT till you see the whole interaction….this was at the end where a lot of things were said before,” was what she wrote in the comments section of the Season 7 clip on October 30.

Viewers will soon be able to watch the full picture and decide for themselves whether or not Chrishell’s comment was warranted. Season 7 is set to premiere on Netflix on November 3.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.