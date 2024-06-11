Is Christine Quinn returning to Selling Sunset? Rumors explained

A Selling Sunset reunion might have just confirmed that a fan-favorite is coming back to the show, and people don’t know how to feel.

After five seasons, OG Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn decided to leave the series to focus on raising a family and carving her own path to fame.

While she has been on-screen since then, including her appearance in Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home, the reality TV star hasn’t returned to the real estate show, not even for a brief cameo after her departure.

However, fans are starting to get the idea that she is about to make a comeback. On June 7, Christine attended a White Fox boutique event, which is not surprising since she’s known for her fashion.

The one thing that was unexpected was that she was photographed hanging out with several of her Selling Sunset co-stars: Mary Bonnet, Nicole Young, and Jason Oppenheim, to be exact.

It’s important to note that Christine and Nicole weren’t on the show at the same time, leading to the theory that they connected during the filming of Season 8.

Viewers took this interaction as proof that she’s making a return to the show. However, while most are thrilled, not everyone is on board with her potential return, according to Reddit.

One fan wrote, “Oh if she’s back I just might have to start watching again.”

Another fan countered and wrote, “She’s just left an abusive relationship and will be in a vulnerable place, reality TV is not the right place for her to heal.“

Christine hasn’t addressed the rumors as of yet. The last time there was speculation that she was returning to the hit series was in 2023, in which she profusely denied the idea.

There have been no trailers or official cast announcements about the upcoming season, so fans will soon see if she’s changed her mind.