Selling The OC’s Alex Hall shatters “glamorous” facade of real estate

One of the stars of Netflix’s Selling The OC, Alex Hall, just painted a picture of what the show doesn’t air about real estate.

Alex Hall definitely stole the show of Selling The OC Season 2. From her drama with Brandi Marshall to getting romantically involved with Tyler Stanaland, she was one of the season’s standouts.

Aside from all of the tension, Alex and the rest of the cast also focus their storylines on the luxurious homes they have on the market.

But, similar to Selling Sunset, all the glitz and the glamour might be a stretch. Is it really that sunshine and rainbows to be in real estate? Alex just set the record straight on the harsh reality.

What did Selling The OC’s Alex say about real estate?

On September 21, Alex spoke with Realtor and exposed what actually goes on off the cameras.

She did, “The least glamorous part of being an agent is literally everything that’s not on the show! Like sewage inspections, termite control, and wood rot—those are not glamorous things that you want to deal with. Or walking into a showing and the toilet is overflowed.”

The reality TV star went on to add that it’s much deeper than just working on the homes.

Alex said, “Also, having to be like a marriage counselor for your clients, or the nanny because they’re bringing the kids with them. You really wear a lot of hats. I am a mom, and as any mom knows, it’s all about juggling, putting on a happy face, and just making it work. I’m like that in my business life as well.”

It’s clear that production is trying to make it seem as though real estate agents have the cushiest job in the world, which is apparently far from realistic.

