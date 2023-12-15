Selling Sunset fans complaining that each new season is worse than the last

Is it true that the luster and shine of Selling Sunset is starting to wear off? Here’s what fans are saying.

Selling Sunset has been a hit reality TV show to binge-watch on Netflix since it first premiered in 2019.

Most recently, fans of the show have been sharing major criticisms about what they’re seeing played out on screen.

Here’s what social media is saying about Selling Sunset – and the direction the show is headed.

Some fans are starting to disapprove of Selling Sunset

A Reddit thread has been launched to discuss Selling Sunset and the ways it’s gotten worse with each new season.

The user who started the thread wrote, “My thoughts on why each season gets worse. It comes down to two things for me: Cast dynamics and the events they use to anchor the seasons.”

The Redditor went on to explain that the producers might’ve set the bar too high with such an awesome first season. In their opinion, the show simply hasn’t been able to match that energy since then.

Another fan joined the conversation to say, “I think you truly hit the nail on the head. Christine was the ‘villain’ people loved to hate. I always think of characters like Darth Vader or the Joker.”

From their perspective, losing Christine Quinn from the cast was a costly mistake.

Someone else wrote, “I dunno if I’m the only one, but I actually enjoyed watching them sell houses, and the process they go through to do that, I feel like as each season goes on we see less and less of the actual real estate side of these women, which for me personally has been part of the reason each season gets worse, as well.”

In their mind, the show would be better if it shifted focus back to luxury real estate in Southern California instead of petty office drama between the cast members.

It’s unclear if Netflix producers are willing to take suggestions from Selling Sunset fans about bringing back former cast members or shedding more light on the real estate aspect in future seasons.