Selling Sunset: Why are Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith feuding?

Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith started as best friends when Selling Sunset first hit Netflix. What’s changed? Here are the details about their feud.

One feud Selling Sunset fans likely never expected to see was the one between Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith.

These two real estate agents started as close friends who got along well back in Season 1. They shared a lot in common.

Through all the drama Chrishell was going through with Christine Quinn, Amanza was on her side. Unfortunately, the friendship between these women took a stark turn.

Here’s why Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith were feuding

Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith’s selfie.

Amanza expected to see Chrishell and Emma Hernan in attendance at a group dinner in Cabo San Lucas. She was noticeably disappointed when Chrishell didn’t show since the group was supposed to be bonding over the expansion of their company.

Amanza came to the conclusion that Chrishell wanted to skip dinner to avoid being around Mary-Lou Nurk. Since Mary-Lou was dating Jason Oppenheim at the time, Amanza assumed it was too difficult for Chrishell to be around her ex-boyfriend and his new partner.

She sent a video message to Chrishell and didn’t mince words. She said missing the dinner was “a little ridiculous.” She went on to say that the only valid reason Chrishell could have for missing dinner was if she had a severed leg.

Amanza vocalized that she didn’t see Crishell’s absence as acceptable. After leaving the video message, Amanza went on to vent about Chrishell to the rest of her coworkers.

Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith on Selling Sunset.

Knowing Chrishell would eventually watch this episode playback on Netflix, Amanza still privately told the cameras, “I considered Chrishell one of my best friends, which equates to family in my opinion.

“I flew to Cabo on a private jet and I’m going home with one less family member and fired from a design job because of a video that I called somebody out on for some sh** that she was doing that everybody saw and I’m the only one who spoke up.”

Chrishell and Amanza sat down to talk everything through in the finale of Season 7 leaving viewers to believe there’s a chance their friendship is on the healing track.

