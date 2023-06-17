Selling Sunset Season 6 producer reveals secret behind the show’s success

A producer of Netflix’s Selling Sunset Season 6 just opened up about what makes the reality TV show so successful.

Selling Sunset has definitely grown to become one of Netflix’s most successful reality TV shows. Which, with a lineup of Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind, and more, is very impressive.

With the popularity of Season 6, Selling Sunset ended up being the #1 show on the streaming platform the week the season premiered.

But what makes it different from other reality TV shows? What is the key to its fame? One of the show’s producers just answered the question.

What is Selling Sunset Season 6’s secret to success?

We spoke with Joe Eckhardt, the founder of the post-production company that oversees Selling Sunset, Unbreakable Post Inc.

In our interview on June 14, Eckhardt revealed what he thought set the reality TV show apart from the rest.

He said, “Selling Sunset is treated with white gloves as if it were a scripted series or movie. It’s not produced as if it were an unscripted series. I think that’s one of the big reasons it has had so much success.”

The producer went on to share that he has had nothing but pleasant interactions with the real estate cast. Eckhardt said, “All of my interactions with them have been great. They all are focused on making the best show they can, along with the large field and post teams.”

Selling Sunset’s fashionable cast includes newcomer Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, and former soap opera actress Chrishell Stause.

Selling Sunset is scheduled to return with Season 7. Netflix has not yet announced a reunion for Season 6.

