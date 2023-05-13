Selling Sunset Season 6 reunion: Everything we know so far

Here is everything you need to know about the Selling Sunset Season 6 reunion and whether or not it has been confirmed.

One of the highly-anticipated moments of most reality TV shows is its reunion episodes.

Shows like Vanderpump Rules and Love Is Blind always have entertaining reunions that leave their viewers on the edge of their seats and wanting more from their favorite contestants.

Fans of the Selling Sunset series are starting to wonder if there will be a reunion for Season 6 of the show.

What to expect from the Selling Sunset Season 6 reunion

The reunion episode centers around the cast of Selling Sunset. It is filmed after the entire season has aired and the fans have had a chance to share their reactions.

This means that any drama and secrets that were revealed during the current season will be addressed in the reunion. While a reunion hasn’t been confirmed just yet, fans of the show are expecting another one after Season 5’s bombastic reunion episode.

When is the Selling Sunset Season 6 reunion?

Selling Sunset has only had one reunion so far, and it was for their fifth season. Their reunion for Season 5 was hosted by Queer Eye’s Tan France.

The entire cast was present, except for Christine Quinn, who ultimately left the series.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The initial full season was released on April 22nd, 2022. The reunion special followed two weeks later on the 6th of May.

Most of the episodes from Season 5 were around 30 minutes long. Meanwhile, the reunion episode was over an hour.

Season 6’s reunion has not been publicly announced by Netflix or the cast as of yet. But, if it does happen, it will most likely be released a few weeks after the Season 6 premiere on May 19th.

To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.