Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith hospitalized after recent cancer scare

Amanza Smith from Selling Sunset Season 6 just gave fans another update about her physical health on social media.

Selling Sunset fans have definitely been concerned about one of the Season 6 stars, Amanza Smith.

Earlier this year, she went through a cancer health scare. But, after getting a biopsy, she reported that she is cancer free. Yet, it seems as though she isn’t in perfect health.

Amanza recently disclosed an update regarding her health on social media.

Article continues after ad

How is Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith’s health?

On June 11, Amanza took to Instagram to share some news about her current well-being in a lengthy post.

While she doesn’t have cancer, she did reveal that she has an infection in her blood.

Amanza captioned the video and wrote, “Here I am day 10 and I’m making this message a bit quickly because I’m about to go into surgery to have portions of the infection removed from my spine that weren’t getting any better by the antibiotics that I’ve been getting for 10 days now, every four hours, intravenously.”

Article continues after ad

The reality TV star’s celebrity friends and fans quickly shared their words of encouragement in the comments section of the post.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Her Selling Sunset co-star Nicole Young wrote, “Strongest woman I know! I love you and yes, this too shall pass. I cannot wait to see NOT in excruciating pain.”

Zeina Khoury from Netflix’s Dubai Bling also chimed in and wrote, “You are a tough cookie. Praying for your speedy recovery.”

Amanza hasn’t confirmed whether or not she will be returning for Selling Sunset Season 7. The season has already been filmed, so it might not have interfered with her current health.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.