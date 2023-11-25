The agents of Selling Sunset used to work these jobs before real estate

The cast of Selling Sunset wasn’t always focused on selling real estate. These are some of the jobs they used to have.

Before diving headfirst into the world of real estate, the hard-working agents of Selling Sunset lived very different lives.

Now that these women all work at the Oppenheim Group selling luxury mansions across Southern California, they don’t need to worry about their former career paths anymore.

Here’s a breakdown of the most interesting jobs some of the Selling Sunset cast members used to have back in the day.

Chrishell Stause was a soap opera actress

Chrishell Stause on Selling Sunset.

Before becoming the “sweetheart” of Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause was earning a living as a soap opera actress.

Some of her biggest roles to date include All My Children and Days of Our Lives. In the former, she played the role of Amanda Dillon, and in the latter, she played Jordan Ridgeway.

Heather Rae El Moussa was a Playboy bunny

Heather Rae El Moussa on Selling Sunset.

Before Heather Rae El Moussa became a successful realtor, she was a professional model.

She started modeling at the age of 18 and even posed for Playboy at one point. She was a Playboy centerfold in 2010, which is one of the most coveted spots you can snag in the iconic magazine.

Amanza Smith was an NFL cheerleader

Amanza Smith on Selling Sunset.

When Amanza Smith first joined the Oppenheim Group, she was an interior designer and home stager with an eye for detail.

Now, she’s working as a full-fledged real estate agent. Before all of that, she was a cheerleader for the Indianapolis Colts football team.

Emma Hernan was a model who won Miss COED

Emma Hernan on Selling Sunset.

Emma Hernan is now thought of as one of the more likable real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group. Before joining the team, she was a model who won the title of Miss COED in 2015.

Although the title sounds slightly pageant-based, it’s actually something different. The title of Miss COED comes from a nationwide competition that honors college students who are at the top of their game.

Bre Tiesi was a model and bottle service girl

Bre Tiesi on Selling Sunset.

One of the newer additions to the Selling Sunset cast is Bre Tiesi. Before she started selling real estate in Los Angeles, she worked in nightclubs as a bottle service girl.

She also spent time modeling. While working in the nightlife industry, Bre was able to build her network of successful friends and associates.

The rest of the cast?

NETFLIX Selling Sunset cast members at the pool.

The rest of the ladies from Selling Sunset’s most recent season are Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet, Nicole Young, and Chelsea Lazkani.

These women have focused on real estate for the majority of their working lives. They each have extensive histories selling homes at the Oppenheim Group and other brokerages.