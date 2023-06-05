Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan teases “even better” Season 7

What can fans expect from Season 7 of Selling Sunset? Emma Hernan from Season 6 just shared some details.

Season 6 of Netflix’s Selling Sunset brought intense drama, luxurious homes, and fabulous outfits to our TV screens.

So much so, that fans are on the edge of their seats for the next season of entertainment.

Season 7 was confirmed back in June 2022, and had reportedly already begun filming right after the previous season wrapped. One of the main real estate stars, Emma Hernan, just shed light on what viewers can expect from the upcoming season.

Is Selling Sunset Season 7 better than Season 6?

In an interview with Metro on June 4, Emma teased the upcoming season and confirmed that she will be returning.

She said, “Well, if you thought season six was good, you better buckle up for safety because seven is even better. I think the fashion gets better. We may or may not have a trip in there, I think you’ll be very excited to say the least.”

The reality TV star went on to say that the upcoming season didn’t even feel like they were filming a TV show.”

Emma said, “I feel like we have fun in seven. We always have fun. I think that’s why it makes work not feel like actually work at times. Of course, there are moments where we’re like, how did we sign up for this? But then there are moments where we’re on vacation and we’re having a blast.”

The full official cast of Selling Sunset 7 has not been announced as of yet. Because it has already been filmed, fans can expect the seventh season in late 2023 or early 2024.

To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.