Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago announces engagement

Francesca Farago from Too Hot To Handle’s days of trying to find love on reality TV are over.

Francesca rose to fame after starring in Season 1 of Too Hot To Handle. She ended up being one of the winners of the season, alongside her partner Harry Jowsey.

But, the couple ultimately split up a few months later. Though Francesca tried reality TV again and starred in the premiere season of Perfect Match.

During the show, she started a relationship with Damian Powers. But, their relationship also fell through.

A few days ago, Francesca took to social media to reveal that she had found love in her life. And that the couple is ready to take the next step together.

Is Francesca from Too Hot To Handle engaged?

Francesca recently announced on her Instagram that she is engaged to Jesse Sullivan.

Jessie is a popular influencer with nearly 3 million followers on TikTok. He has one child, a son named Arlo.

She shared a few photos of themselves together and wrote, “WE’RE ENGAGED. A glimpse into the most magical night ever. Obsessed with our family.. what is life !!”

Several reality TV stars and celebrities have since shared their support in the comments section of the post.

Fellow Too Hot To Handle alum Chloe Veitch wrote, “The candle-lit orchestra. Congratulations you!!!!!!!! THIS IS BEAUTIFUL.”

Perfect Match’s Ines also chimed in and wrote, “I am BEYOND happy for you! Congratulations again & again!! You deserve a lifetime of happiness.”

Even popular singer Demi Lovato joined in and wrote, “Congratulations!!!”

Francesca has not announced when the couple is planning to get married. To stay updated on all things Too Hot To Handle and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.