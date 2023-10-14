Selling Sunset fans disappointed by “boring” Season 7 trailer

Selling Sunset is returning for Season 7 and the trailer already has viewers convinced that it is going to be lackluster.

After a pretty brief hiatus from the sixth season, Netflix’s Selling Sunset is back with a highly-anticipated Season 7. The previous season was filled to the brim with drama. From Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young having it out to Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani not seeing eye to eye, it was a hot mess to watch.

Since then, a lot has gone down between the cast members. Amanza Smith suffered a terrible health scare that resulted in being hospitalized, and Jason Oppenheim and his girlfriend Marie Lou Nurk broke up.

Nonetheless, Season 7 has some catching up to do. And judging by the trailer that was just released, viewers are not sure Netflix is doing the job right.

Did Selling Sunset fans like the Season 7 trailer?

On October 12, the official trailer for the seventh season was released on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

The main storyline that was showcased was between Jason’s exes Marie and Chrishell. Even though Chrishell has now moved on and is married to her wife, G Flip, Marie is not convinced of her endgame.

“I just feel like maybe there’s some feelings left,” Marie said in the clip.

Even though some drama was definitely teased, the show’s Reddit fans weren’t exactly thrilled with the trailer.

One fan wrote, “Not sure if it’s just me but that seemed a little….boring compared to previous seasons.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “It definitely did seem dry – I’m hoping that they’ve saved the drama for the actual show because this wasn’t giving very much.”

The season is set to officially premiere on November 3. Hopefully, more sneak peeks and clips will be shared to get the fanbase back interested again.

To stay updated on Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.