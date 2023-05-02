Love Island fans think Paige Turley and Finn Tapp broke up

Love Island fans are starting to wonder if Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have called it quits.

Paige Turley rose to fame after starring in Season 6 of Love Island. It was during the show that she met and started a relationship with Finn Tapp.

The couple ended up winning their season, taking home £50,000. They became one of the only successful couples to come out of Season 6 and have both gained a large online following. Paige and Finn each have over 1 million followers on Instagram.

Since getting together in 2020, they have constantly shown pictures of each other on social media.

But, after the past few months of no couple content, fans are starting to wonder if they have called it quits.

Did Love Island’s Paige and Finn break up?

To add to the breakup rumors, Pretty Little Thing recently put out a statement saying that Paige and Finn have reportedly broken up.

The statement wrote, “Love Island’s Paige and Finn are rumored to have split after three years together.”

The post has gone viral with nearly 1 million views on the platform.

It caused fans to share their reactions on social media, with most upset about the unexpected split.

This breakup rumor is coming right after fellow Love Island couple Samie Elishi, and Tom Clare called it quits after a few months together.

Paige and Finn have not publicly addressed the breakup rumors. Both still have pictures of each other on their social media accounts.

The last Instagram post featuring Finn on Paige’s page was in January. For Finn, the most recent couple photo was from November of last year.

