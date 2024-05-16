TV & MoviesReality TV

Below Deck’s Ben admits he has to “bite his tongue” around Captain Kerry

Erica Handel
Below Deck Ben WilloughbyBravo

Ben Willoughby was annoyed when Captain Kerry Titheradge tried to micromanage him on Below Deck Season 11.

Captain Kerry Titheradge promoted Ben Willoughby to a Bosun on Below Deck Season 11 after Jared Woodin was fired.

Because the season had a record number of firings in franchise history, Captain Kerry did walkthroughs around the boat before each charter to check the crew’s progress and avoid mistakes.

In a clip from the May 20 episode of Below Deck, the captain went on the sundeck to inspect the exterior of the boat and called Ben out for not keeping the storage area neat. He also noticed that the jetskis needed to be rinsed again after they were riddled with salt stains.

“It’s like Captain Kerry’s got his knickers in a knot. It’s the last charter, I’m like, ‘Come on cap, just chill out,'” Ben said in his confessional.

“I just feel like I have to bite my tongue right to the end and just say ‘Yes sir, let’s get on with it.’ It’s a bit annoying.”

Ben felt that he was being micromanaged by Captain Kerry, and admitted he was sick of it and couldn’t win with him.

After he read his interview with EW, the Bosun publicly revealed his feelings about Captain Kerry and slammed the negative comments he made.

Captain Kerry claimed that Ben didn’t react well to his leadership style, and revealed that he might not make it through the whole charter season.

Ben clapped back at the captain in a March 27 Instagram post and accused him of disrespecting his work ethic and yachting career.

When Ben shared his social media post about Captain Kerry, fans weren’t sure how the disagreement between the Below Deck stars began.

After watching the upcoming Below Deck episode, they might get more clarity about why Ben and Captain Kerry aren’t getting along and where they currently stand today.

Related Topics

Below Deck

About The Author

Erica Handel

Erica Handel is a Reality TV Writer at Dexerto. Her favorite reality shows are Below Deck, The Kardashians, Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, and the Real Housewives franchise. She attended BravoCon and a taping of Watch What Happens Live and has even met a few Bravo stars in person. You can contact Erica at: erica.handel@dexerto.com

keep reading
Barbie and Kyle Below Deck Season 11
Reality TV
Are Below Deck’s Barbie & Kyle still together? Season 11 romance explained
Erica Handel
Paris Field Below Deck
Reality TV
Below Deck’s Paris called out for giving “obnoxious” advice to Chef Nick
Erica Handel
Captain Sandy engaged
Reality TV
Below Deck’s Captain Sandy Yawn & Leah Shafer wed in star-studded ceremony
Je'Kayla Crawford
Below Deck Ben Willoughby
Reality TV
Below Deck’s Ben slammed for age-shaming Season 11 crew member
Erica Handel
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech