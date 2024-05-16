Below Deck’s Ben admits he has to “bite his tongue” around Captain Kerry

Ben Willoughby was annoyed when Captain Kerry Titheradge tried to micromanage him on Below Deck Season 11.

Captain Kerry Titheradge promoted Ben Willoughby to a Bosun on Below Deck Season 11 after Jared Woodin was fired.

Because the season had a record number of firings in franchise history, Captain Kerry did walkthroughs around the boat before each charter to check the crew’s progress and avoid mistakes.

In a clip from the May 20 episode of Below Deck, the captain went on the sundeck to inspect the exterior of the boat and called Ben out for not keeping the storage area neat. He also noticed that the jetskis needed to be rinsed again after they were riddled with salt stains.

“It’s like Captain Kerry’s got his knickers in a knot. It’s the last charter, I’m like, ‘Come on cap, just chill out,'” Ben said in his confessional.

“I just feel like I have to bite my tongue right to the end and just say ‘Yes sir, let’s get on with it.’ It’s a bit annoying.”

Ben felt that he was being micromanaged by Captain Kerry, and admitted he was sick of it and couldn’t win with him.

After he read his interview with EW, the Bosun publicly revealed his feelings about Captain Kerry and slammed the negative comments he made.

Captain Kerry claimed that Ben didn’t react well to his leadership style, and revealed that he might not make it through the whole charter season.

Ben clapped back at the captain in a March 27 Instagram post and accused him of disrespecting his work ethic and yachting career.

When Ben shared his social media post about Captain Kerry, fans weren’t sure how the disagreement between the Below Deck stars began.

After watching the upcoming Below Deck episode, they might get more clarity about why Ben and Captain Kerry aren’t getting along and where they currently stand today.