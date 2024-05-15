Love Is Blind’s Clay couples up with infamous influencer & they’re trying for a baby

Clay Gravesande has already moved on from AD and his new girlfriend has been making headlines for years.

Just because he’s not on a dating show anymore doesn’t mean that Clay’s love life hasn’t been on full display.

After rejecting his former fiance on-screen, he went on to shoot his shot with viral rapper Coi Leray. It’s unclear if his relationship proposal with Coi actually went anywhere, but something we do know is that he has since moved on to someone else, and she is also someone the world knows very well.

On May 13, Celina Powell took to TikTok to hard launch her boyfriend, which is none other than Clay.

Not only does Celina have over three million followers on Instagram alone, but she’s known for alleged relationships with everyone from Drake to Offset (as well as being sentenced to two years in prison).

As far as the fans and their reactions, most viewers took to the comments section of the video to predict that they aren’t going to last and that they genuinely don’t even care about whether their relationship fails or not.

One fan wrote, “We don’t like either of you guys so I guess yall perfect for each other lol.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Whatever podcast she goes on after this fling is gonna be LIT. She spills all the tea.”

Not only did she reveal that they are dating but when someone commented on one of her videos about wanting to be a niece to their children, Celina responded by saying: “We’re trying.”

Clay’s ex-AD hasn’t publicly responded to his new romance as of yet. The last she spoke about their relationship, AD admitted that they weren’t together, but were “flirty friends” with each other.