Summer House’s Amanda fakes out fans with Hailey Bieber pregnancy photo

Summer House fans thought Amanda Batula was pregnant after she reposted a photo of Hailey Bieber that resembled her on Instagram stories.

Amanda Batula discussed her ideal timeline for having children with her husband Kyle Cooke on Summer House Season 8, but the couple revealed they don’t have plans to expand their family anytime soon.

However, fans believe she looks similar to model Hailey Bieber, who just announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber on May 9.

On an Instagram story from May 15, Amanda shared one of Hailey’s recent posts where the celebrity showed off her baby bump while sitting outside and drinking coffee. Though it was tagged with Hailey’s Instagram username, people were still confused about who it was at a glance.

Summer House fans on Instagram were in shock when they saw the baby bump, thinking Amanda was pregnant because of her strong resemblance to Hailey.

“Now that my heart rate has calmed down, I always knew Amanda Batula and Hailey Bieber looked alike but omg I freaked out when I saw this pic thinking it was a pregnancy announcement,” one fan wrote.

Instagram: amandabatula

Many fans agreed, saying that the two share an uncanny resemblance and that they may not have known the difference at a glance.

“Omg I’ve been saying for years Amanda looks just like Hailey Beiber,” another fan claimed.

On May 15, a different Summer House fan account reposted a video from another one of Amanda’s Instagram stories and jokingly captioned it, “Hailey Bieber is that you!?”

Although Amanda hasn’t posted a disclaimer about the pregnancy jump scare yet to inform fans of the truth, this confirms she’s well aware of the fact that she’s known as Hailey’s doppleganger.

For now, she’s trying to work out her living situation with Kyle before she considers getting pregnant.