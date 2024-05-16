Below Deck’s Paris pokes fun at co-stars during shocking medical emergency

Paris Field made fun of her fellow Below Deck Season 11 co-stars while she was dealing with a serious medical issue.

Stew Paris Field brought a lighter energy to the St. David when she replaced her predecessor, Cat Baugh, on Below Deck Season 11.

She formed close friendships with her co-stars, including stew Xandi Oliver and deckhand Dylan Pierre De Villiers.

In an Instagram post from May 15, Paris shared a video revealing that she broke one of her teeth. In the caption, she jokingly encouraged her followers to donate to people who are actually in need instead of feeling sorry for her.

“So, I noticed a few of my fellow castmates on Season 11 of Below Deck have started GoFundMes,” Paris said in the video.

“You have Dylan’s GoFundMe for his Subaru WWRX, he needs some money to get that puppy purred. And if you donate, he’ll put a sticker with your name on it, on the car. What a great deal.”

The stew continued, “And then you’ve got Chef Nick, donate ten dollars so he can have a beer and get drunk. There are a few red flags there, but you go girl!”

“So, I thought I’d check my name in the ring because this b*tch obviously needs a tooth, and I feel like that is a more reasonable cause to donate money. It’s a medical cause,” Paris added, while zooming in on her broken tooth.

Dylan played along with the joke by replying to Paris’ video with an amusing comment.

“It’s AcTually A WrX STi, also what did you do to your tooth? Do we get stickers on it?” he wrote, calling out Paris’ incorrect title for the name of his dream car.

In his own Instagram post, Dylan shared a reply he received from a fan that said, “Broooo. Did you see what Paris said about you. She shamed the STI and Nick,” referring to an inside joke between the crew.

“Don’t worry I got you, do the right thing, help your friends in need,” the deckhand wrote in the caption, assuring Paris that there are no hard feelings between them.

Chef Nick Tatlock didn’t respond to the post yet, but Paris might be relieved to know that at least Dylan understood the joke and took it in stride.