Below Deck’s Ben dragged for turning Season 11 boatmance into a joke

Ben Willoughby poked fun at his Below Deck Season 11 boatmance with Sunny Marquis on social media, and fans called him out for turning it into a joke.

Bosun Ben Willoughby and deckhand Sunny Marquis were involved in a boatmance on Below Deck Season 11, which had many highs and lows throughout the charter season.

Sunny constantly questioned Ben’s feelings for her when she saw him flirting with other women, even though they agreed about not being an official couple.

On May 16, Ben shared an Instagram post with a photo of himself and Sunny from their Season 11 photoshoot, where the Lead Deckhand is tying him in a knot while holding the string.

“In a bit of a pickle,” the Bosun captioned the post, poking fun at his own boatmance on the St. David.

Below Deck fans dragged Ben in the comments on the post and threw shade at his relationship with Sunny.

“Tying the knot,” one fan joked, using a pun about the Below Deck stars possibly getting married in the future.

Another fan called Sunny the “whole package,” and told Ben that he should be the one trying to catch her instead of the other way around.

A third fan said they hoped Sunny wised up about Ben and left him because they believed he treated her unfairly on the show.

However, Sunny had no hard feelings about Ben’s post and shared her reaction with a playful comment.

“Wanna tickle my pickle for a nickel?” she replied, to which Ben responded, “Deal.”

Although Below Deck fans have slammed Ben for his behavior toward Sunny in their relationship, the crew members are still friendly and keep in touch after the show.

Sunny even defended Ben when Captain Kerry Titheradge criticized his career publicly, so their jokes toward each other on social media are all in good fun.