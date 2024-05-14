Below Deck’s Captain Sandy Yawn & Leah Shafer wed in star-studded ceremony

Captain Sandy and her partner Leah Shafer just reached another major milestone in their relationship and BD stars were in attendance.

For Below Deck fans, the most highly anticipated wedding of 2024 was of Captain Sandy Yawn and her girlfriend Leah Shafer (the second most hyped up wedding being former star June Foster’s ceremony.

The two got engaged back in 2023 and ever since then, the world was counting down to when the couple would announce the dates for their wedding ceremony.

But before they even got the chance, Chef Dave White (who you might remember from Below Deck Med Season 7) shared some behind-the-scenes clips of the event. Nonetheless, the couple took to social media to share photos of their own.

On May 14, Captain Sandy took to IG with a photo collage of the ceremony to confirm that their wedding took place on May 11 in Florida. And in true BD fashion, the event took place on a luxury yacht.

“I love you, Leah Rae Yawn!! Thank you for taking my name! Thank you to our entire family and friends for coming out to show your love and support to our relationship,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Just like her engagement, the reality TV star confirmed that their ceremony was also filmed, alluding to the idea that it will either be featured in Season 9 or 10 of the series. The engagement has already been confirmed by the ninth season’s trailer that it will be featured in one of the upcoming episodes.

Several BD stars from across the franchise were in attendance at the ceremony, including Kate Chastain, Culver Bradbury, Alex Propson, and Aesha Scott.

Speaking of Aesha, she recently said yes to a proposal from her long-term boyfriend Scotty Dobson. Maybe their wedding will be filmed too? Only time will tell.