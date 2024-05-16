90 Day Fiancé’s Big Ed admits he’s in a “much better place” after Liz breakup

Big Ed Brown ended his engagement to Liz Woods on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, and revealed how this recent breakup was different from his previous ones.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods have broken up close to 15 times while they were together on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

The couple’s relationship ended for good when Big Ed blinsided Liz by calling off their wedding on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8.

Although Big Ed and Liz had many explosive breakups in the past, he shared how he handled this most recent one differently in an interview with ET.

“What’s different this time is, every time I would erase every photograph that I had of Liz and I. Anything that reminded me of her, I had to get out of the house. But this time, I didn’t want to do that,” he explained.

“I have a tattoo that I got, I had designed. It’s Gemini and Taurus. And all my friends are like, ‘Are you gonna get rid of it?’ I’m like ‘No, that’s part of our history,'” Big Ed added.

“And then, a lot of our pictures are great memories of Ryleigh and of Liz and I, and so, that’s how I know in my heart I’ve moved on. I’m in a much better place and I want nothing but the best for Liz.”

Liz has also moved on with her new boyfriend Jayson, and Big Ed also revealed that he had a chance to meet him.

The former couple shared life updates on social media since the breakup, such as Big Ed’s heartfelt video paying tribute to his family, and Liz spending quality time with her daughter.

Big Ed and Liz will face each other once again at the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell-All, and fans are curious to see if they’ll be cordial or start another fight.