90 Day Fiancé’s Liz slams Ed’s claims that he “showered her with money”

90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods clapped back at her ex, Big Ed Brown, when he said that he paid for everything to make her happy while they were together.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods have been dragging each other publicly since their breakup after 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8.

In an interview with InTouch on May 16, Big Ed admitted that he felt sorry for Liz because she had a hard life and was trying to make it better, but he felt like he failed.

“And I tried to shower her with money and tried to make her feel secure, just like, wanted to sort of wrap her in a blanket and let her know that she’s loved and she’s safe,” he added. “When you take somebody out of their routine, they can’t function.”

When a 90 Day Fiancé fan account posted a screenshot of Big Ed’s interview on Instagram, Liz was furious and slammed her ex’s claims about her in the comments.

“That man never showered me with money. Only paid my way on trips that he wanted to go on that I specifically said I couldn’t take time off work that he made me quit twice and showered me with lingerie,” Liz wrote.

“I paid all my own bills and the only one who put money into that wedding not getting a dime back.”

Liz further explained her financial contribution to the relationship by claiming that she paid rent on her own apartment, as well as a portion of Big Ed’s apartment.

When they moved to a house in Arkansas, she was paying for both the mortgage and rent for her San Diego apartment even months after she stopped living there.

Big Ed hasn’t responded to Liz’s comments about him yet, but fans are rallying around her and appreciated that she didn’t shy away from calling Ed out.

Since the breakup, Liz is spending more time with her daughter and has garnered a big social media following of her own.