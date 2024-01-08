Selling Sunset: Every wedding ceremony featured on the show

These are the lavish weddings that have been mentioned or featured on Selling Sunset so far.

We’ve only seen seven seasons of Selling Sunset, but that doesn’t mean they’re haven’t been a few beautiful wedding ceremonies.

So far, viewers have seen two full-fledged wedding ceremonies along with photographs of a third wedding that took place off-camera.

These are the Selling Sunset wedding details from Season 1 until now.

Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet and Romain Bonnet

Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet and Romain Bonnet tied the knot at the end of Selling Sunset Season 2. Their wedding was lovely – and it included Nicole Young as the officiant.

Article continues after ad

The venue was at an elegant Los Angeles residence on October 12, 2019. Interestingly, Mary ended up selling the home as a real estate agent after her big day.

Article continues after ad

Christine Quinn and Christian Richards

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard got married at the end of Selling Sunset Season 3. The episode is titled “A Not So White Wedding” since Christine did the most untraditional thing on her big day.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The former Selling Sunset star wore an iconic black wedding gown down the aisle as a first-time bride.

Article continues after ad

Her wedding venue was full. of beautiful flowers and decor. The ceiling even started dropping fake snow from the ceiling at one point.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip

When Chrishell Stause and G Flip started dating, fans of Selling Sunset likely didn’t have a clue that the relationship was going to end in marriage!

Article continues after ad

Chrishell revealed during Season 7 of Selling Sunset that she and G Flip made it official during a trip to Las Vegas.

The Selling Sunset producers added pictures of the impromptu wedding to an episode of the show, even though the actual ceremony wasn’t filmed by a professional camera crew.

Article continues after ad

As of now, all three of these couples are still married.