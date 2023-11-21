Selling Sunset: What is Bre Tiesi’s net worth?

Bre Tiesi is a new addition to the Selling Sunset cast who helped the show become far more interesting. Where does her net worth currently stand?

One thing Selling Sunset fans know about Bre Tiesi is that she’s serious about making money. It’s her favorite topic of conversation.

She talks about her billionaire clients often, and she’s always happy to tour mansions she can potentially take on as listings.

Her decision to start working at the Oppenheim Group makes a lot of sense based on her desire to be so financially successful. But what does her net worth look like at this point?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Bre Tiesi’s net work could be in the millions

Bre isn’t featured on a reputable site like Celebrity Net Worth yet, but that doesn’t mean several outlets haven’t done their best to gather intel about her current financial status.

House Beautiful reports that Bre Tiesi’s net worth ranges anywhere between $300,000 and $6 million. Where exactly did all of this money come from?

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

For starters, Bre used to be a bottle service girl and model before breaking into the real estate industry. She talked about her modeling career with E! News, saying, “I literally fell into modeling. I had never in a million years even considered or thought about it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Her modeling career started at the young age of 16. Now, handling upscale mansions in the most luxurious areas of Southern California is how she spends her time and builds her net worth.

Bre also shares a son with Nick Cannon. She’s spoken about their child many times and episodes of Selling Sunset. Her son is a motivating factor in her life to do well in real estate.

Interestingly enough, Bre was invited to join the cast of Selling Sunset back in Season 2. She turned it down at the time before finally agreeing to join in Season 6.

Article continues after ad

Her presence on the show certainly makes it more interesting to binge-watch. Since the show brings each real estate agent more clout and notoriety, Selling Sunset will likely have a positive impact on her net worth.