Selling Sunset: What does Romain Bonnet do for the Oppenheim Group?

Romain Bonnet is a staple in the Selling Sunset cast. What exactly does he do for the Oppenheim Group, though?

Selling Sunset fans were first introduced to Romain Bonnet during Season 1 of the show when it premiered on Netflix.

His relationship with Mary Fitzgerald was on full display as they were getting started building their future together.

Now, Romain and Mary are officially married with hopes of conceiving a child at some point. What professional connection does he have to the Oppenheim Group?

Here’s what Romain Bonnet does for the Oppenheim Group

Romain’s career has always been a hot topic of conversation on Selling Sunset. His 12-year age gap with Mary is the reason why.

Since he’s younger than her by more than a decade, some of Mary’s coworkers previously asked questions about whether or not he was her sugar baby. Mary vehemently denied those rumors when they were circulating.

Romain first moved to Los Angeles with plans to make it in the modeling industry. He snagged a job as a pastry chef to hold him over as he was getting started.

As of now, there’s no mention of his cooking or baking days on social media. This leads us to believe that he’s fully moved on with his life.

Along with modeling, he also works for the Oppenheim Group. Mary opened up to Women’s Health about his responsibilities saying, “He does construction. He’s [also] a project manager for a bunch of our listings, a lot of people don’t know that. So he’s been working on all of our projects.”

Episodes of Selling Sunset have showcased Romain in action at different work sites with Mary. His wife knows what she’s doing on the real estate side of things.

When it comes to listing and selling upscale mansions, she’s on top of it. When it comes to project management, Romain is a hard worker who can be trusted. It seems their decision to work together at the Oppenheim Group has turned them into somewhat of a power couple.