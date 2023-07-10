How to watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion: Part 1 & Part 2 date and times

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Season 4 reunion is finally here. Here are all of the details on how to watch the drama unfold.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is officially coming to an end. That being said, it’s time for what the viewers are waiting for: The reunion!

The reunion will be 100% virtual and will be split into two separate parts. The first episode will release on July 17, with the second part releasing on the 18. Both are set for 8pm Eastern time.

Coincidentally, the first Season 4 reunion premiere date coincides with the premiere of Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

Here is everything you need to know about where the reunion will be available to watch.

How to watch the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion

Both parts of the Season 4 reunion will be available to stream on Bravo’s streaming app. You can watch it on the Bravo channel on your TV, or watch it for free on the Bravo website, as long as you can connect to your TV provider.

There will also be an uncensored version of both parts, to be released on Peacock on July 18 and 19 at 8PM ET / 5 PM PT.

Reunions are known for covering the most dramatic and fan-favorite moments from the entire season. And for Season 4, there were plenty of them.

From the entertaining love triangle to the on-screen drama between co-stars, this reunion is sure to be one of the greatest the show has had.

It will be hosted by Andy Cohen, who also hosted the explosive Season 10 Vandeprump Rules reunion.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.