Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alex interfered with Season 4 love triangle

Daisy from Below Deck Sailing Yacht just called out Alex Propson for his role in the Season 4 love triangle.

Fans of Below Deck Sailing Yacht are so happy to finally see Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher and Engineer Colin Macrae pursue each other.

But, the road hasn’t been easy. Daisy has also been pursuing First Mate Gary King, in what has formed to be a very entertaining love triangle.

And the drama hasn’t stopped. Daisy recently revealed that there was one occasion with another co-star that could have stopped the entire love triangle from even happening.

Did Below Deck’s Sailing Yacht’s Alex interfere with the love triangle?

In an interview with PEOPLE on June 12, Daisy shared that her brief romance with Deckhand Alex Propson caused some issues with both sides of her love triangle.

She said, “I think [Colin’s and my hookup] would’ve happened quicker if Alex and I hadn’t made out. I think he was really thrown by that — and really, that kiss meant nothing to me. But apparently it meant the world to Colin and Gary.”

The reality TV star went on to say that the moment with Alex was ultimately one of the main factors as to why her relationship with Colin went south.

Daisy said, “[i]t was like a drunken Truth or Dare make-out. I really didn’t think much of it. And so I think that stalled mine and Colin’s relationship quite a bit. That kind of set the tone and made for a turbulent relationship.”

Colin and Alex haven’t publicly responded to her comments as of yet. But, as the rest of the season is airing two episodes at a time , viewers will quickly see for themselves if the Alex kiss really had that much effect.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.