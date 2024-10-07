Virgin River Season 6 release date finally revealed – and there’s a surprise

It’s a huge day for any fan of the hit Netflix small-town drama as the Virgin River Season 6 release date has finally been revealed – and there’s a fitting surprise to go along with it.

Ever since the Season 5 Part 2 ending dropped at the end of 2023, fans have been begging Netflix to reveal the Virgin River Season 6 release date… 10 months later, they’ve finally given in.

New episodes will drop on December 19, 2024, meaning Episode 1 will likely pick up where the Mel-Everett cliffhanger left off.

Not only has the release date been confirmed, but fans have been treated to something extra: six first-look images at upcoming episodes.

You can head to Instagram to see the full carousel, but we’ll give you a taste. Mel embraces Jack while he looks on, concerned, while Hope and Doc bond over a new horse in the barn (remember, her ex-husband had a farm with many).

Lizzie tries to come to terms with her pregnancy, while Preacher and new girlfriend Kaia share a tender moment in the kitchen at Jack’s bar.

Brady stares down Lark, while Muriel refuses to look Cameron’s way. On top of this, Brie can be seen with boyfriend Mike while Kaia looks on.

While the new snaps don’t give anything away directly, we can infer a few things ahead of Virgin River Season 6’s release. Mel and Jack’s wedding is tipped to be the focal point of the series, with the photo above a potential strain on their upcoming plans – or parenthood journey.

There’s another potential drama in Preacher‘s upcoming trial. He’s currently awaiting his fate after protecting Paige against her abusive partner, allowing her and her son to escape.

Meanwhile, there’s clearly tension between Cameron and Muriel, which has been a controversial relationship ever since it was suggested in Season 5.

It’s currently unclear if any Virgin River Season 6 episodes will be Christmas-themed, but we’re bound to get an answer to what Everett wants to tell Mel early on.

A time jump is also set to take place, which may or may not be related to the upcoming flashback featuring Mel’s parents when they first met.

The Virgin River Season 6 release date is December 19, 2024. In the meantime, find out why it’s chosen the wrong characters for their supposed sequel, what’s happened to Charmaine’s babies, and more about the Virgin River cast.

You can also find more TV shows streaming this month.